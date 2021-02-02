WandaVision Photo : Disney+

The following may contain spoilers for Disney+’s WandaVision. We don’t know yet.

Disney+’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in, WandaVision, has quickly been transitioning from a weirdo sitcom parody to a proper superhero story, and star Elizabeth Olsen—the Wanda half of that weird title—is teasing some big exciting stuff that’s yet to come. TVLine, inspired by Mark Hamill’s digitally de-aged appearance in the season finale of The Mandalorian, recently spoke with Olsen and decided to cut right to the chase and ask her if there’s anything on par with that (specifically “a casting that she can’t believe hasn’t leaked yet”) coming up on her show. Olsen, who is either very confident or doesn’t care about managing expectations, responded with a simple “yes.” TVLine says she then laughed and added, “I’m really excited.”

That’s all we’ve got to go off of, but it certainly seems intriguing. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t sound like Olsen specifically said that there’s an exciting surprise character showing up, so it’s not necessarily exactly like Luke Skywalker on The Mandalorian, but that is the sort of thing the MCU is already very good at. If we trust that she is talking about an unexpected character stopping by for a visit, who will it be? Doctor Strange would be an easy choice, since Wanda is going to be in his next movie, but it wouldn’t be as exciting as Luke Skywalker’s appearance was. Aaron Taylor-Johnson appearing as Wanda’s dead brother Pietro/Quicksilver would be wild, but the internet seems pretty confident that it’ll actually be Evan Peters’ version of Quicksilver from the Fox X-Men movies that will make an appearance—establishing some kind of connection to that series and the MCU now that they’re all under Disney’s roof.

Then again, if people are expecting Evan Peters’ Quicksilver to be on WandaVision, would it really be an exciting reveal on par with Luke Skywalker on The Mandalorian? Is there anything that could, now that we know to expect something? Wanda is (sort of sometimes) Magneto’s daughter in the comics, so maybe Michael Fassbender could come by? We don’t know, but just thinking about it and tossing out ideas like this runs the risk of either spoiling it or setting up unfairly high expectations, so really it was kind of mean of Olsen to bring this up in the first place.