Elizabeth Marvel, who we’re going to assume is a scion of the Marvel dynasty without Googling it first, has scored a lead role in Hulu’s Helstrom, an adaptation of the Marvel comic of the same name. She’ll play Victoria Helstrom, the wife of, well, Satan, who’s described here as a “mysterious and powerful serial killer.” As such, she’s been institutionalized for 20 years and is now trying to repair her relationship with her kids: Daimon and Ana Helstrom.

They’ll be played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, respectively. Austen you might know from The Borgias, while Lemmon’s a Fear The Walking Dead alum who recently turned heads as an onscreen fling of Succession’s Kendall Roy. Austen’s Daimon “moonlights as an exorcist,” and hopes to “root out demons as they arise.” Ana, meanwhile, “suffers no fools,” and is determined to rid the world of those like her father. Per Deadline, they’ll do this using “their chaotically supernatural abilities and connection to the underworld.”

Rounding out the cast is The Wire’s Robert Wisdom, who will play a “guardian of knowledge of the occult.” Other allies include June Carryl’s Dr. Louise Hastings, Ariana Guerra’s Vatican operative, and Alain Uy’s loyal Chris, Ana’s best pal.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent,” showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum, said in a statement. “From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

Helstrom was originally announced alongside a live-action adaptation of Ghost Rider starring Gabriel Luna, but it wasn’t long before the latter burned out. Helstrom joins Runaways, as well as a slate of upcoming animated shows, as Marvel’s representatives on Hulu.

(Now that we have Googled it, we feel it prudent to clarify that Elizabeth Marvel is not a scion of the Marvel dynasty. She is, in fact, a wonderful actress who’s been on Homeland and Netflix’s Unbelievable.)

Helstrom will light a fire under Hulu’s ass sometime next year.