Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on The Crown

Almost exactly two months after we reported that Kristen Stewart will be playing Princess Diana in Jackie director Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, we have another story about a different person playing Princess Diana in a different thing. This time around the thing is The Crown, and the person is Elizabeth Debicki—who you may recognize from Tenet, in the alternate universe where Tenet came out almost exactly one month ago. (There are some weird “we’re living in a simulation” coincidences going on with this story, huh?)

This news (about Princess Diana, not that we’re living in a simulation) comes from The Crown Twitter account, which featured a quote from Debicki about how “Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many” and how she sees it as a “true privilege and honour” to join The Crown. We purposefully retained the Queen’s spelling of “honor” up there because it seems appropriate for The Crown. Debicki’s Diana will appear in seasons five and six of The Crown, alongside fellow newcomer Jonathan Pryce as the new (old) Prince Philip. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2022 to see any of these people in action, as that’s how long it’s going to take for Netflix to get some more episodes of The Crown in the books, but the delay isn’t because of all the shutdowns from the global pandemic. Apparently The Crown comes from the alternate Tenet universe, because its multi-year delay was actually planned before any of that happened. Or maybe it’s from the future where we’ve already seen Tenet so it knew the pandemic was going to happen? Either way, we’re excited to see absolutely none of this reflected in the final two seasons of The Crown.

