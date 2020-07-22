Elisabeth Moss signs first-look deal with Fox 21 and Hulu

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Since Mad Men ended, Elisabeth Moss has refined her career to become one of our most exciting actresses, often taking roles that are both challenging and riveting to watch. As Deadline reports, we’re about to get even more of that quality Moss #content, as the actress has launched her own production company and signed a first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studio and Hulu. Dubbed Love & Squalor P ictures, Moss’ banner is developing new television and film projects, including Black Match—an anthology series for Hulu described as a “ psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles” (SOLD!) in which Moss is also attached to star. The series is based on a script by Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone), with Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to direct the pilot.



In an official statement, Moss said, “We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works.” Moss, who righteously earned acclaim for her roles in The Invisible Man and Shirley (two of the only, like, 10 movies that happened in 2020), also recently signed on to star in the STX thriller Run Rabbit Run, which reunites the actress with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reed. Other projects in development at Love & Squalor Pictures include adaptations of the novels Smacked by Eilene Zimmerman, Idaho by Emily Ruskovich, and a series based on Imperfect Women by Armanita Hall—all of which are female-centric narratives.