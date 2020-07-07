Elisabeth Moss is gonna play an axe murderer

Screenshot : Us

Elisabeth Moss could’ve just chased an Oscar after Mad Men turned her into a household name, but instead she’s embraced genre, playing odd, challenging roles in genre films both mainstream (The Invisible Man, Us) and under-the-radar (Her Smell, Shirley), all while keeping Handmaid’s Tale afloat. That doesn’t appear to changing anytime soon, either, as the actress has signed on to play Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed a friend, Betty Gore, with an axe.

F ormer Mad Men writer Robin Veith is developing the series with Nick Antosca, the Channel Zero creator with whom she worked on Hulu’s true crime series The Act. Moss will also serve as an executive producer. The team is currently shopping it around to networks, though we’re confident they won’t have trouble finding a buyer.

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’” Moss said in a statement .

Wherever she signed, we’re sure she did it in blood.