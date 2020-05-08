Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Elisabeth Moss drinks and devours as Shirley Jackson in this vicious trailer for Shirley

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsShirleyElisabeth MossJosephine DeckerMartin Scorsesemichael stuhlbargTrailer
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Elisabeth Moss drinks and devours as Shirley Jackson in this vicious trailer for iShirley/i
Screenshot: Shirley (YouTube)

Elisabeth Moss is The Haunting of Hill House author Shirley Jackson in Shirley, a volatile thriller that’s no mere biopic. Based on Susan Scarf Merrell’s 2014 novel, it drops a young married couple in the maelstrom that is Jackson’s marriage with Michael Stuhlbarg’s Stanley Edgar Hyman. “The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door,” reads a synopsis.

Madeline’s Madeline director Josephine Decker, a filmmaker we’ve praised for her ability to blur life and art, is behind the camera, while Martin Scorsese is listed as an executive producer.

Advertisement

Shirley, whiskey floating on her breath, storms onto VOD on June 5.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Donald Glover to reunite with Community cast for charity table read

Colin goes mad with very boring power on a businesslike What We Do In The Shadows

Extra terror, hold the gore: 8 truly scary PG-13 horror movies

Sir Anthony Hopkins CBE joins TikTok to do little dance, shit-talk Stallone and Schwarzenegger