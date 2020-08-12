Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Elisabeth Moss is that one friend who is somehow staying incredibly productive in quarantine, which makes her both annoying and enviable. The rest of us are over here scrolling through cute graphics on Instagram that remind us it’s okay to be completely unproductive, hollowed out shells of our former human selves right now. “If you only moved your body to make it to the bathroom today, that’s okay!” The small comfort from this reassuring and eerily accurate platitude immediately punctured by near-weekly updates on Elisabeth Moss’ productivity and success.



KIDDING. We love Elisabeth Moss and her Gena Rowlands-esque penchant for playing unhinged/nearly-unhinged women in various excellent films and TV shows—of which there are soon to be many more. That includes, per THR, another psychological thriller that reunites Moss with Blumhouse, the studio behind The Invisible Man. Titled Mrs. March, the new thriller is based on the upcoming novel by Virginia Feito and stars Moss as “ a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband’s latest bestselling novel is based on her.” Classic Moss!

Moss will co-produce via Love & Squalor, the production company she recently launched with Lindsey McManus. Over the summer, the pair signed a first-look deal with Fox 21 and Hulu that includes a psychosexual thriller anthology series titled Black Match, in which Moss also stars. She’s additionally attached to headline the STX thriller Run Rabbit Run, and she’ll play the title role in Candy, a new true crime limited series from The Act duo Nick Antosca and Robin Veith. That series centers on Candy Montgomery, the Texas housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980.