The first half of Disenchantment’s first season ended with a major death and Dreamland in a death utter state of disarray. Thankfully, Matt Groening’s animated series has at least 20 more episodes to make things right again. Above, enjoy your first glimpse of what’s to come when the Netflix series picks up where it left off on September 20.

Per a press release, the next chapter will delve deeper “into the un-fairytale’s mythology” as it “explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland.” It also teases that that major death may not have been as final one might think.

In true teaser fashion, the new clip promises a proper trailer next week. Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Tress MacNeille, and the rest will likely all be on hand once that drops.