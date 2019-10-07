It still remains to be seen whether or not Netflix’s decision to make a live-action remake of iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop was a good idea, but at this point it’s securely situated somewhere between “maybe it will be okay” and “how could anyone have thought this would ever be okay?,” which is the natural state for all live-action anime remakes. At the very least, we know that Netflix seems to be aware of the importance of one key factor from the original Cowboy Bebop: the lovability of Welsh Corgi “data dog” Ein. Today, the streaming service released a behind-the-scenes teaser of sorts to celebrate the first day of production, and all of it—from a walk through some under-construction sets to a meet-up with co-stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell—is presented from the perspective of the dog that’s going to be playing little Ein.

It’s all very cute, but it raises an important question: Where’s Radical Edward? The fourth member of the Bebop crew may not be as traditionally “cool” as Spike, Jet, and Faye, but she’s still a core part of the story. When Netflix announced the cast for this show in April, we reported that the search for someone to play Edward (a teen hacker who is, for lack of a better term, extremely goofy) was still “ongoing.” That appears to still be the case, but it is strange to do a tongue-in-cheek “meet the cast” video like this when an important character still isn’t present. It’s clear the show is doing the main mythology stuff, with Vicious and Julia stopping by, but what about the episode where they all get high on mushrooms? You can’t do that one without Ed, Netflix! We want to see the one where they all get high on mushrooms!