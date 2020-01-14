Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher creates her own awards show because "sometimes other ones suck"

Photo : Erik Voake ( Getty Images )

The Oscar nominations came and went yesterday and, as tends to happen each and every year, they were mostly filled with safe choices that don’t reflect the diversity of talent on display in Hollywood and beyond. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women direction, for example, was grossly overlooked, as were incredible films like Uncut Gems, Apollo 11, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, and The Farewell. The so-so, Scorsese-aping Joker, meanwhile, smeared its cake makeup across a staggering 11 nominations.

There’s been plenty of whinging online about it all—including from us!—but few have been as proactive in their displeasure as Elsie Fisher. Last night, he 16-year old Eighth Grade breakout launched the “first annual Elsie Awards,” which seeks to honor, well, movies that Fisher liked. “I’ve decided to start my own film awards because sometimes other ones suck,” she posted . And , while we’re not keen on every film angling for an Elsie , let’s just say we’d much rather watch movies with her than any of the Academy voters.

Impressively comprehensive, the Elsies don’t mimic the Academy’s categories, as she’ll be handing out awards for the year’s best horror and independent movies, as well as the year’s best young performer (one she handily would’ve nabbed back in 2018).

Some of the films she dug that the Academy ignored ? Olivia Wilde’s riotous teen comedy Booksmart, for example, as well as underrated features like Joe Talbot’s The Last Black Man In San Francisco and Riley Stearns’ The Art Of Self-Defense.

Also up for Elsies? Parasite’s Park So-dam and Song Kang -ho, who were both conspicuously denied acting nominations by the Academy, despite the film itself being up for a slew of other awards.

Fisher’s four Best Picture nominees include The Farewell, Parasite, Honey Boy, and Jojo Rabbit, all of which are well-represented in Fisher’s categories . (She’s right about Honey Boy, by the way. )

To the consternation of accounts with cartoon avatars, the Elsies were mostly lacking in nods for Joker, and Fisher addressed the trolls thusly: “It’s the elsie awards you idiot I am the sole decider [because] its my opinions.” A g ood answer, and one everyone should use when somebody tries to tell you the thing you like is bad, actually .

Artist Julian Glander even went so far as to make an award for the Elsies. “It’s based on the rock from Uncut Gems AND the rock from Parasite. It weighs 30 pounds.” By Fisher’s decree, one must eat it if they win. Hear that, Awkwafina?



Tune into Fisher’s feed at 9 p.m. PST tonight to see who wins. We can guarantee it will be more satisfying than watching the actual Oscars.

