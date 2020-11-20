Edward Norton draws upon Rounders knowledge to unpack Trump's post-election strategy

Screenshot : Miramax

You’d be forgiven for rolling your eyes at a celebrity comparing Donald Trump’s refusal to concede to a poker movie from 1998, b ut Edward Norton has provided some surprisingly insightful observations into Trump’s political strategy—or rather, lack of one—this morning on Twitter, where he draws from his experience in researching for cult classic Rounders.



He starts off by describing Trump’s motivation in legal terms:

... then quickly lays down the card-playing terminology, which should be fairly digestible to anyone who knows the basics of Texas hold ‘em:

I f you’re still skeptical, remember that Norton’s character was in bed with the Russian mob. Dude might know a thing or two about cards and political corruption.

