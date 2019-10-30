Edward Norton doesn't wanna do Fight Club bits anymore

Two decades since its premiere , the satirical view of masculinity depicted in David Fincher’s Fight Club continues to spark debate . But, though the culture might not be through with it, Edward Norton sure as hell is. Swinging by The Late Late Show with James Corden, t he actor, who played Fight Club’s spiraling narrator , found himself deterred from promoting his upcoming Motherless Brooklyn due to a Fight Club skit he really, really did not want any part of. ( Sure, everyone’s in on the joke, but we can imagine that, for Norton, there’s plenty of truth to it.)

Anyways , after some deep burns—Corden calls Norton’s Incredible Hulk the Un-Credible Hulk— the host is rewarded a well-timed slug from Norton. As for t he jeering staff? They thank him because, wouldn’t you know it, they’re also over Fight Club bits.



Advertisement

Watch it below.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com