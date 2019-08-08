Photo: Mike Marsland (Getty Images)

There are few mainstream directors whose name is a better automatic guarantee of style than Edgar Wright’s; even if you don’t love every moment of a Baby Driver or a Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the general verve that Wright invests his worlds with is impossible to deny. Hence our excitement, then, at news that the Hot Fuzz director’s next film, Last Night In Soho, is now officially just a year away from theaters.

Year and some change, anyway; per Deadline, the film will arrive on September 25, 2020. We know precious little about the film so far, save that it’s being described as a psychological thriller, and that it stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and Matt Smith. (Oh, and also Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp, for a bit of that old-school British badass flair.)