Edgar Wright is no stranger to the supernatural, obviously. Shaun Of The Dead was his big breakout movie , and god knows the cast of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World are still spooOOOOoookily charming on social media. (Sorry.) Now Wright is apparently getting back to his preternatural roots, with Collider reporting that the Baby Driver director has signed on for Studio 13, a movie about a g-g-g-ghost operating in H-H-H-Hollywood. (Whoo, now we’re out of breath .)

Based off a short story by Man Seeking Woman’s Simon Rich—fresh off Miracle Workers and his upcoming Seth Rogens movie An American Pickle—the film centers on a struggling director who encounters the ghost of a young actress on an abandoned Hollywood backlot. Can these two true believers overcome their divergent vitality statuses to create great art? It would be a pretty boring movie if they couldn’t!

Rich will also write the screenplay. Wright, meanwhile, is apparently doing a pretty good job of keeping busy, amidst all these cast readings, twitter threadings, etc. ; his latest film, Last Night In Soho, is one of god-knows how many movies sitting on a shelf right now, waiting for theaters to re-open—speaking of the hopeful resurrection of some very sad entertainment industry ghosts.