Photo : John Phillips ( Getty Images )

Last Night In Soho was one of our most anticipated films of 2020, but we’ll have to wait until sometime in 2021 (fingers crossed?) to see Edgar Wright’s latest cinematic effort. In the meantime, Variety reports that Wright has formed a new production company and has already landed a Netflix deal. The Baby Driver filmmaker teamed up with longtime producer Nira Park, filmmaker Joe Cornish, and producer Rachel Prior to launch Complete Fiction. Netflix has optioned the rights to four series, though the report only has details regarding three—the fourth remains under wraps (ooooh, so mysterious).



Advertisement

In addition to partnering with Working Title on film projects in development, Complete Fiction has three series adaptations in the works for Netflix: Cornish will direct and executive produce a series adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co., described as a “supernatural action-adventure detective series.” The company is also developing adaptations of Tade Thompson’s horror sci-fi trilogy The Murders Of Molly Southbourne and a fantasy series based on S.A. Chakraborty’s The City Of Brass, the first novel in The Daevabad Trilogy, which is heavily inspired by Islamic folklore.

Regarding the launch of Complete Fiction, Wright said:

This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now. Nira has been my producer now for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of long-time friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives – somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected.