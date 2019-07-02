Eddie Vedder and Chris Cornell both were crucial members of the Seattle grunge scene, as the leaders of the bands Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, respectively. So the two were close, and Vedder was one of the first to come out with a statement after Cornell’s death, calling Cornell his “older brother.” Pearl Jam also released a letter on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, with Stone Goddard stating, “We all miss you so much… it was always a given in my mind we would all spend more time together when we got older, we would play more music and love and be loved like we dreamed… this was your time and you shared it with us… thank you.”

Vedder’s latest tribute to Cornell happened this week in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he is currently on a solo world tour. Spin notes that “the track was Cornell’s contribution to the soundtrack for Cameron Crowe’s film Singles,” in which Vedder and Gossard played members of Matt Dillon’s character’s band, Citizen Dick. The song only gets more poignant in Vedder’s haunting, strings-driven cover, with lyrics like, “And I’m left behind / As seasons roll on by,” as the singer finds new ways to pay homage to his friend.