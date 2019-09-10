Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

His last acting credit was a while ago (2016’s Mr. Church), but in 2019, everything is coming up Eddie Murphy. The actor attended the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name, and while he was there, he reunited with some notable former co-stars. For example, Jasmin L. Reate starred alongside Murphy in his 1986 movie The Golden Child, playing the title character. She played a mystical young boy who gets kidnapped, with Murphy’s character tasked with saving him and subsequently all of humanity. Reate now works as an executive events director for The Hollywood Reporter and met up with her former co-star at an event at Toronto’s St. Regis Hotel. She enthused, “He was just as kind as I remembered him when I was 6.”

Murphy also bumped into his Trading Places co-star Jamie Lee Curtis at the LA Times Photo Studio. In other Murphy-related reunions, Coming to America 2 has been announced—the sequel to his 1988 comedy with Wesley Snipes, who will return along with James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Garcelle Beauvais, with Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Jermaine Fowler joining the cast.

Advertisement

During his TIFF interviews, Murphy confirmed that he won’t only reprise his character Prince Akeem, but also beloved soul singer Randy Watson of the band Sexual Chocolate. The sequel will be directed by Craig Brewer, who also helmed Dolemite Is My Name, which is already getting rave reviews for Murphy’s portrayal of real-life comedian Rudy Ray Moore, famous for his 1970s Blaxploitation character Dolemite.

Continuing his return to the spotlight, Murphy will also return to host Saturday Night Live this fall for the first time since 1984.