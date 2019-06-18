Photo: Thomas Niedermueller (Getty Images)

Last month, Ed Sheeran made an announcement revealing his next project - a collection of collaborations - accompanied by a redacted tracklist. It was an effective attempt at mystery since the man is friends with just about everyone, therefore making the possibilities legitimately endless. He proceeded to hint towards No.6 Collaborations Project’s potential star power by dropping an intentionally slapped together music video for his duet with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care,” and his track with Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock, “Cross Me.” Today, Sheeran released an uncensored version of the tracklist on Instagram, everyone’s favorite pro bono PR rep, and just as expected, all of his famous friends are present and accounted for.

With the likes of Cardi B., Eminem, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Ella Mai, and 50 Cent, No. 6 Collaborations Project, which drops July 12, appears to be a master list of the current hip-hop, dance, and pop landscape. One notable absence is famed buddy Taylor Swift, though there’s a very good chance she was a little busy doing her own thing. Check out the completed track list below.

Tracklist:

1. “Beautiful People” (Feat. Khalid)

2. “South Of The Border” (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)

3. “Cross Me” (Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock)

4. “Take Me Back To London” (Feat. Stormzy)

5. “Best Part Of Me” (Feat. Yebba)

6. “I Don’t Care” (Feat. Justin Bieber)

7. “Antisocial” (Feat. Travis Scott)

8. “Remember The Name” (Feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)

9. “Feels” (Feat. Young Thug & J Hus)

10. “Put It All On Me” (Feat. Ella Mai)

11. “Nothing On You” (Feat. Paulo Londra & Dave)

12. “I Don’t Want Your Money” (Feat. H.E.R.)

13. “1000 Nights” (Feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

14. “Way To Break My Heart” (Feat. Skrillex)

15. “Blow” (Feat. Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton)

