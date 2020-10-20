Ed Helms, Scott Aukerman, and Netflix invite you to Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Aunty Donna Image : Netflix

It takes a lot for a talking dishwashing machine to exist as the least absurd element of a sketch comedy series. But if any comedy group can manage that feat, it’s Australian trio Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane, better known within the comedy circuit as Aunty Donna. Since forming in 2011, the group has built a following that began in the comedy festival circuit and parlayed their popularity into an album, a podcast, and multiple web series. Now, they’re packing everything they own and moving into a Big Ol’ House Of Fun. Fortunately for them , Netflix is footing the bill.

Advertisement

Aunty Donna will star in a new sketch comedy show for the streaming giant . In the six-part series Mark, Broden, and Zachary are roommates who are perfectly willing to share their living space with the viewing audience, for better or worse . According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Aunty Donna will “ take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives. C ome on inside if you’re prepared to handle satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more.” In this case, “much more” can include just about anything from a hunt for buried treasure to “ Weird Al” Yankovic .

The series is produced by Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, and Brett Harris for Pacific Electric Picture Company, and Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky for Comedy Bang! Bang! Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun opens its creaky doors on November 11. In the meantime, check out the exclusive trailer below.