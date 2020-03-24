Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Ed Helms is a wacky cop with a kid sidekick in the trailer for Netflix's Coffee & Kareem

Sam Barsanti
Screenshot: YouTube

Every once in a while, a movie or TV show comes along that was clearly written with the title first. For example: Coffee & Kareem, a new Netflix movie starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson about a guy named James Coffee who has to team up with his girlfriend’s son, a pre-teen boy named Kareem. If their names weren’t a pun on “coffee and cream,” the movie would be called something else, thus, someone said “Coffee and Kareem” and then—at least to some extent—they built a movie around it. We’re not saying that’s a bad way to do it, we’re just saying that it seems noticeable in this particular case. As a matter of fact, it seems like a fun way to make a movie. A cop named Coffee! A kid named Kareem! Together they’re… Coffee & Kareem. Super fun.

Anyway, this is a trailer. The movie was directed by Stuber’s Michael Dowse. Helms seems like kind of a dork. The kid (played by Terrence Little Gardenhigh, who isn’t even named in the YouTube description even though he’s playing a title character) has a bad attitude. They’re a mismatched duo! Coffee and Kareem! So much fun. You can stream it on April 3.

