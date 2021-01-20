Bridge And Tunnel Photo : Epix

Actor-director Ed Burns returns to TV with Bridge And Tunnel, a coming-of-age story that follows a group of pulchritudinous twentysomethings as they chart new paths post-graduation. Jimmy (Sam Vartholomeos), Jill (Caitlin Stasey), Tammy (Gigi Zumbado), Mikey (Jan Luis Castellanos), Pags (Brian Muller), and Stacey (Isabella Farrell) prepare to spend one last summer together before beginning their careers as a photographer, fashion designer, businessman, etc.—any high-profile and/or high-paying job that will take them away from Long Island for good.

As the series writer and director, Burns, whose previous foray to the small screen was also a handsomely made period piece, is the architect of this sextet’s dreams. But as Artie, father to Jimmy, Burns has a much more specific plan in mind: He wants his photographer son to make the most of an opportunity with National Geographic. That means not getting bogged down with an ex-girlfriend while he’s back in town. Perhaps Artie’s pinned some of his own hopes to his kid—as the six-part dramedy unfolds, we see just how invested he is in Jimmy’s future. But in this exclusive clip, he mostly wants his Alaska-bound son to get off his ass and mow the goddamn lawn.

Though Bridge And Tunnel is set miles away (or a train ride) from Burns’ usual storytelling stomping grounds of New York City, the series has the same down-to-earth quality and lovingly quarrelsome family dynamic of his films The Brothers McMullen and She’s The One. But its focus is remains on Jimmy and his group of friends as they plan for the next chapter in their lives.

Bridge And Tunnel premieres Sunday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Epix.