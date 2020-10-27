Santa Clooney in The Midnight Sky Photo : Netflix

Feeling anxious about climate change? Run like hell from The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic Netflix movie from George Clooney, longtime opponent of “dumb fucking idiots saying dumb fucking shit” about the state of our planet.

In addition to directing, Clooney stars in the drama—which, per its first trailer, is a DRAMA—as a Santa-beared scientist in the Arctic frantically trying to stop a crew of astronauts from returning to an Earth ravaged by a “mysterious global catastrophe.” Along with a young survivor (Ca oilinn Springall), he must navigate his dark, snowy surroundings to reach a satellite tower with the power to reach his space friends.

Watch the trailer below:



Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone round out the cast of the film, which was adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight. The Midnight Sky, as it is now called, will play select theaters in December and will premiere on Netflix on December 23.