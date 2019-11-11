E! is going back for another serving of The Soup

It’s been four years since Joel McHale’s The Soup went off the air, but in all that time, the nation’s celebrities still have not stopped doing dumb, mockery-worthy bullshit. So, recognizing the need for someone to be on the frontlines in the war against famous people, E! has heroically decided to announce a revival of The Soup—though it’s worth noting that E! is also a proud supporter of celebrity culture, so it’s a little ridiculous that the network saying “look at all of these amazing celebrities!” is the same one saying “let’s poke fun at celebrities!” again. Anyway, this comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says the new host of the new Soup will be comedian Jade Catta-Preta, with a statement from the networking saying that her “quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape.”

Again, though, this is probably just going to end up being an elaborate commercial for the Kardashian franchise on some level. On the other hand, it’s always nice when the person hosting a thing is not a straight, white male, so we’ll take it.