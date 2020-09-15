Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

In the throes of our own special apocalypse, it may comfort some to know that things could be way worse. You could, for instance, lose everyone you’ve ever loved and spend the rest of your surviving days searching for the one person who found you interesting. That seems to be the case with Paramount Pictures’ Love And Monsters (originally called Monster Problems). The adventure flick follows Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), who dreams of surviving the “Monsterpocalypse” (hey, at least it’s not zombies) and reconnecting with his girlfriend, Aimee (Marvel’s Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick). Paramount Pictures released the movie’s trailer today, which features its fair share of toothy monsters, hopeful radio scanning, and a doggy companion that quite obviously deserves the world.



Advertisement

Based on a story by Brian Duffield and a screenplay by Duffield and Matthew Robinson (Dora And The Lost City of Gold), Love And Monsters also stars fellow Marvel alums Michael Rooker (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War). Paramount is skipping the theater release with an “in home” premiere. That’s a good thing, considering that experts are still incredibly hesitant to recommend theater outings, or any outings, in general.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for Love And Monsters—directed by Michael Matthews and available on VOD October 16—below.