Screenshot : DC

It was way back in 2014 that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first staked his claim on Black Adam, the ruthless, lightning-spewing DC antihero and Shazam antagonist. Now, all these years later, his debut inches ever closer. Johnson swung by the DC FanDome event on Saturday to share a few scant details about the project, specifically in regards to what other DC superheroes you’ll see in the movie.



Last month, we found out that Noah Centineo, the shaggy breakout of To All The Boys I’ve, Loved Before, has signed on to play C-list superhero Atom Smasher. He’ll be one of our gateways, apparently, into the hallowed Justice Society of America, a superhero team that also counts the Flash and the Green Lantern in its ranks. Other JSA members squaring off (or teaming up with) Johnson’s Black Adam include Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone, all of whom were featured in an animated promo.

“I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some who think I need help,” says Johnson in the clip. “Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organization that believes in fighting for truth and justice. Well I’m going to teach them that the only beliefs I fight for are mine. Welcome to truth, justice, and the Black Adam way.”

See it below along with some photos.

Black Adam Screenshot : DC

Hawkman Screenshot : DC

Doctor Fate Screenshot : DC

Cyclone Screenshot : DC

Atom Smasher Screenshot : DC

Johnson also took a moment to unpack the character’s basic history—ancient Egyptian imprisoned for 5,000 years is unleashed—and have a quick chat with Centineo, who’s currently in the process of getting comically swole for the role.



Black Adam is being directed by horror veteran Jaume Collet-Serra, and is currently slated for release on December 21, 2021, with the second Shazam! movie dropping a few months later. Crossover? You betcha.