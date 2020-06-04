Photo : Lintao Zhang ( Getty Images )

“Where are you?”

In an impassioned video shared to his social media accounts, Dwayne Johnson, eyes focused and blazing, wants to know where the leader is that this country needs right now. A “compassionate” leader, he emphasizes. One who will “normalize equality,” “give important context,” and take responsibility for the “hundreds of years of systemic disease” that’s spurred the masses to take to the streets protesting Black inequality and police brutality.

Though he never mentions the name of a single politician, Johnson appears to be referencing the divisive words of President Donald Trump, who has tear-gassed peaceful protestors and advocated for military intervention in recent days , and House Democrats who’ve done little to address the demands of those marching.

“A s we continue to wait for that leader to emerge,” Johnson says, “I recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we’re looking for.”

In the eight-minute clip, Johnson also emphasizes the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, and combats opposing cries of “all lives matter.”

“O f course ‘ all lives matter’ . E very single one,” he says . “ A ll lives matter because we, as A mericans, we believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all. T hat’s what we believe in. S o of course all lives matter. B ut in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees... in this moment, w e must say the words ‘B lack L ives M atter’ .”

Johnson departs with a message of hope: “T he process to change has already begun. You guys stay strong. We got this.”

