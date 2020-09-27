Dwayne Johnson Photo : Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images )

Celebrity political endorsements in 2020 seem like kind of a pointless idea, since anyone who has even stepped outside in the past seven months should have some indication of what’s been going on in the world and how much worse it is because of one specific person, the political party that enables him, and the political structures and systems that allowed him to obtain what appears to be unchecked power, but if you just woke up after being frozen in ice like Captain America and are really desperate for a trusted celebrity to tell you who to vote for, the Democrats just got a hell of a ringer—at least in terms of… beating people up in a wrestling ring and asking them if they can smell what he’s cooking. It’s unclear how much weight his political opinions have.

We’re talking about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a self-described “political independent and centrist,” who has just offered up what is apparently his first-ever political endorsement by putting his considerable charm and muscles to work in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Johnson—who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month— announced his endorsement for Biden’s campaign in a seven-and-a-half-minute video in which he wears a very tight shirt and explains why this election is so “critical,” why is why he decided to forego his usual public abstinence from politics and sit down with Biden and Harris for a little video chat.

Biden is as Biden as ever, which is fine, but Harris comes across as nicely relatable in the video thanks to what seems like genuine excitement over the opportunity to talk with Dwayne Johnson—she mentions the Fast And Furious movies as well as Jumanji, but hopefully she messaged him privately later to compliment his Scorpion King work. So yeah, it’s a fine video, and hopefully anyone who just woke up from being frozen finds it sufficiently convincing.