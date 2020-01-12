Dwayne Johnson and NBC announce sitcom about young Rock (not to be confused with Kid Rock)

Photo : Jean Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images )

As reported by Variety, NBC has given a straight-to-series order to The Young Rock, a comedy TV show about the “formative years” of Dwayne Johnson. Johnson himself will apparently appear in “every episode,” which we’re going to guess will be some kind of “Hey, I’m The Rock, here’s a funny thing that happened when I was a kid” framing device as opposed to a regular acting gig—not because he couldn’t do it, but because he seems far too busy to dedicate a lot of time to a major role on a network sitcom. The show is coming from Fresh Off The Boat and Don’t Trust The B— In Apartment 23 creator Nahnatchka Khan, who co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang and will executive produce alongside Johnson. That’s a pretty good pedigree, so maybe Young Rock will end up doing something even more interesting than a “Hey, I’m The Rock” framing device? Maybe he could appear as a ghost to guide his younger self in various ways, and nobody can see him except kid Rock?

Anyway, NBC has ordered 11 episodes of The Young Rock, which gives them plenty of time to do a crossover with Young Sheldon (even though that’s not on NBC).