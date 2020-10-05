Dune delayed to late 2021

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

You can blame coronavirus or Tenet’s underwhelming box office haul, but, just weeks after it dropped a jaw-dropping first trailer, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been delayed nearly an entire year to October 1, 2021. It was originally slated to hit theaters on December 18 of this year. No, those aren’t tears, it’s just a little spice in our eye, that’s all. Collider first reported the news and Variety has just confirmed it.

Dune’s delay follows the MGM’s decision to push back No Time to Die to April and Cineworld’s announcement that they’ll be closing all of its Regal cinemas in the U.S. and U.K. It also follows Warner Bros.’s decision to push Wonder Woman 1984 back—again—to Christmas of this year.

If only we all had the fortitude of our president, who, after being given the best medical care known to man for a virus that has killed more than 200,000 people, tweeted that we should “not be afraid of COVID” or let it “dominate” our lives. Alas, us snowflakes will continue listening to scientists.