Kurt Cobain in December 1993 Photo : Jeff Kravitz ( Getty Images )

Here’s your daily dopamine hit: One guy cycling through 71 Nirvana riffs in just under five minutes. All the hits are here—“Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Lithium,” “All Apologies,” “Polly”—as are several B-sides, demos, and covers, from “I Hate Myself And I Wanna Die” to “Magnolia” to Molly’s Lips.”

The riffs unfold (for the most part) alphabetically, meaning Kurt Cobain’s ear-splitting riffs often brush up against his more muted ones—the transition from “Drain You” to “Dumb” to “Endless, Nameless” is an especially jarring (and impressive) one. Careening from “S mells L ike T een S pirit to “S on O f A G un” to “S pank T hru,” meanwhile, is sure to shake the mid-afternoon bleariness from your eyes.

“Keep in mind that there are two guitar tracks playing in this cover,” says the guitarist, posting under the name yourautnstripe . “ One is that I am playing in the video and second one that I recorded step by step before recording this in one take. Bass and drums were created in Garage Band.”

Nirvana covers are all the rage these days, with everyone from Rivers Cuomo to Post Malone to speakers of classical Latin offering their interpretations. And, yeah, laugh all you want at Posty channeling Cobain, but the man does a mean “Heart-Shaped Box.”

[ via Boing Boing]

