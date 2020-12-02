DuckTales to end after one more clutch of episodes

Image : DisneyXD

Life is, apparently, no longer like a hurricane, either here, in Duckberg, or elsewhere, as Collider reports that the DisneyXD reboot of beloved waterfowl adventure series DuckTales is set to release just one more batch of episodes, and then conclude. The news comes somewhat abruptly while also, apparently, having been a done deal for some time; Collider’s Drew Taylor reports that t he show actually stopped production back in September, after its animators completed one more group of 10 episodes that will be released in 2021, ending its third season, as well as its 75-episode run in general.

Star-studded, and weirdly myth-arc heavy, the DuckTales reboot starred David Tennat as Scottish bird Scrooge McDuck, with Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan playing nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie Duck , respectively. Vibrant and adventure-filled, the show followed the Duck/McDuck family on various globe-trotting adventures that saw them face off against duck witches, other duck rich people, and, weirdly, some of the bad guys from Darkwing Duck. (Which may or may not still be getting its own reboot series in the near future, although the fact that that news was broadcast after DuckTales stopped production seems like a good sign .) On the animation side, the show has already spawned its own fresh crop of talent; as Taylor notes, director Dana Terrace now has her own breakout animated Disney series, The Owl House.

Disney issued a statement today, after Taylor’s reporting caused an uproar in the online duck community. “ The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts,” the company said, while confirming that the upcoming episodes would serve as a series finale. And while we might be moved to mourn DuckTales (2017) we can, at least, rest easy in the knowledge that it created at least one truly transcendent moment of art: That time Schwartz, Moynihan, Kate Mi cucc i, and Paget Brewster talked about people doing the Naruto run at Area 51 when they were supposed to be promoting the show.