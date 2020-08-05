L to R: Dua Lipa (John Phillips), Gwen Stefani (Scott Dudelson), Missy Elliott (Michael Loccisano), and Madonna (Theo Wargo) (Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

It’s no secret that we at The A.V. Club are fans of Dua Lipa’s springtime release Future Nostalgia, a tightly rendered, disco-laced LP of dance hits. While we’re beyond the point of declaring anyone a “savior” of this hellish quarantine, the “Physical” performer came somewhat close as one of the earlier artists to move up their music release date amid the COVID-19 outbreak: Future Nostlagia offered at least a temporary reprieve from ceaseless dread when it debuted on March 27, prevailing as one of the best pop albums we’ve heard in a while . (We even named it one of the best albums of the year so far.) Now, Lipa is attempting to keep the in-home party going with a re-release featuring remixes of each of the original tracks alongside some presumably new (or new-ish) material . And as is the case with any good party, she’s calling on a few friends to help make the effort a potential smash.

Lipa announced the new project, titled Club Future Nostalgia, on her social media with a collage featuring herself and fellow cohorts Missy Elliott, Mark Ronson, Gwen Stefani, Madonna and DJ The Blessed Madonna. Lipa was also sure to tease “ MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!!” in the caption, which seemingly equates to more appearances and new-ish music . Missy and Madonna will aid a revisit of “Levitating,” which is set to release August 14, a week ahead of the new collection’s debut . “Physical ” is getting another makeover after the ‘80s-esque jam that was already hit with a new Korean-language verse when K-pop idol Hwasa hopped on it in March. This time, Stefani will add her own style to the energetic single with the help of Ronson. Any rays of relentless positivity are welcome at this point, so a fresh look at an old (or not-as-new, at least) favorite is a welcomed development. Club Future Nostalgia is set to open it’s virtual doors on August 21.