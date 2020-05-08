Screenshot : YouTube

Receiving Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, one of the best pop albums we’v e heard in a long while, during a time when we can exactly leave the house and enjoy it with our friends tails a massive list of things that seem rather unfair these days. And while the artist has released a number of creative videos leading up to its release, the pandemic has surely impacted whatever plans she had to further promote the record. (Basically, it’ll be a while befoore we see her engage in some CGI-laden fantasy to the tune of “Levitating” or any of the other fiendishly fun tracks.) Still, artists are finding ways to release new content, like quarantine videos and virtual concerts. Lipa has turned to animation for another shot at her most recent single “Break My Heart, ” giving it more of a sci-fi twist.

The short tale shows Lipa exploring “Galaxy Andromeda” in an unreasonably fashionable space suit. There, she recovers a very precious-looking jeweled heart but before she can leave with the goods, an incensed giant robot appears in an attempt to stop her in her tracks. The video was directed by animator Marco Pavone, who has created impressive videos for a number of artists, including Ginuwine.

Lipa isn’t the only one who recently turned to animation to save the day. The Blacklist’s season seven finale, which airs May 15 on NBC, will be partially animated to account for halts in production.