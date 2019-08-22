Adam Driver enthusiasts are having quite the week. First, Netflix drops companion teasers for Noah Baumbach’s divorce comedy-drama, Marriage Story. Days later, the general public is catching its first glimpse of the film festival darling, The Report. Prior to its release, the movie’s Twitter account teased the clip with a string of “redacted” notices.

Starring Driver and Annette Bening, the dramatic thriller follows Daniel J. Jones and the Sentate Intelligence Committee as they investigate claims of torture at the hands of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program post-9/11. Based on true events, the teaser shows Jones (Driver) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (Bening) preparing to stand against the government agency as they get to the bottom of some of their more violent, “advanced” methods of interrogation—namely waterboarding a man 183 times for bogus information. The supporting cast features a number of major players, including Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, and Maura Tierney.

The Report will premiere in theaters November 15 before streaming on Amazon Prime, beginning November 29.

