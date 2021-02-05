Dril is making a video game for "true and brave gamers only"

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

“The video games & childrens tv show industrial complex” may have “pooped its own ass once again and made 2020 the year of the Actual Bitch,” but the last 12 months of pandemic frustration have still managed to inspire internet poet @dril to enter the “indie gaming scene” with his very own creation.



Billed as “the next great Gaming Classic,” for “true and brave gamers only,” dril’s Patreon announcement describes the currently (and maybe eternally) untitled game as “a full-fledged 2D action/adventure game which i believe will be pretty good.” dril notes that “the corona virus pandemic has Fucked us all,” which, for his purposes, means he’s been “locked indoors and/or unemployed” for long enough to start making a game about “the quest of a silent protagonist who stumbles upon the gift of immortality in a dangerous future where Top Influencers and corrupt hollywood guys maintain a cruel grip on society.”

A short video of the game in action shows off its main character, a cop in sunglasses, jumping around avoiding enemies. dril notes that he’s “done all the artwork and programming” on his own and would be interested in contracting some extra help if he can “raise enough ‘DOUGH’ here.” We’re promised further “lurid details regarding the content of the game” as work continues on it, but, for now, we can look to dril’s past video game tweets for a better understanding of the auteur’s view of the medium.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want to pitch in to his Patreon, dril says “any amount of support is appreciated, and if you think i should go fuck my self thats fine also.”

Advertisement

[via Gamespot]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com