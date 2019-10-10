Drew Barrymore lands new talk show at CBS

Joining the slate of celebrity talk-show hosts like Ellen Degeneres, Kelly Clarkson, and Lilly Singh is now one Drew Barrymore. The Wrap announces today that Barrymore will have her own syndicated daytime talk show from CBS Television Distribution, set to launch in fall 2020.

As Barrymore has been in show business since she was a child, undoubtedly she’ll have a long list of pals she can tap for guest spots. So she already shot a pilot for the new show, which apparently went well. Said Barrymore, “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show… I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Barrymore has certainly stayed busy since her series The Santa Clarita Diet wrapped. Earlier this year she kicked off Flower Home, a home decor and furniture line she released through a partnership with Walmart. Although her first movie since 2015, The Stand-In, is slated for 2020, for now it seems that Barrymore is spreading her business wings in a wide variety of directions. Ellen has her dancing intro, and Kelly kicks off by singing a song requested by a member of her audience—leaving Drew to find her own hook, like a clip from one of her many movies? Decor from her Wal-Mart line? It’s an obviously crowded talk show field, but we’ll see if Barrymore has the innocuously appealing star power to pull it off.