Clockwise from top left: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Screenshot: VH1); Cheer (Photo: Netflix); Making It (Photo: NBC); The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Screenshot: Comedy Central); Survivor (Photo: CBS)

We’re here today to discuss the painful stigma associated with something many of us interact with on a weekly basis: reality television. At first treated as though it was the scum of television earth, the genre has grown over the past decade into one of the most popular and celebrated on TV. Of course, some of it is still trash, but the programs that elevate the medium are now being recognized by the Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers’ organization, NPACT. On Monday, the organizations released the nominations for the second-annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Leading the pack are VH1's RuPaul’s Drag Race and Netflix’s Cheer, with five nominations each. Cheer is nominated for Unstructured Series, Sports Show, Limited Documentary Series, Male Star of the Year, and Female Star of the Year, while Drag Race is nominated for Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Female Star of The Year, Male Star of The Year, and Show Host. Netflix’s Queer Eye follows closely behind with four nominations, and Showtime’s Couples Therapy received three nominations. For the second year in a row, Netflix leads the network tally with 31 total nominations.

Jeff Probst, host and executive producer of CBS’s Survivor, will receive this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be a Real TV Awards ceremony this year. All winners will be celebrated via a special press release and announcement on Monday, June 29. Winners in two categories—Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year—will be chosen by fan voting, which is now open at criticschoice.com.

Competition Series



LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety



American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series



Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Structured Series



Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)



Sports Show



Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series



Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Short Form Series



Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Live Show



Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)



Culinary Show



Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)



Game Show



25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental Samurai (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series



Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show



Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)



Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show



The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)



Relationship Show



90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show



A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series



Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)



Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

Will Arnett - Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum - The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler - Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst - Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek - Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)



Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform



A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC



Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production



Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media

The A.V. Club’s Editor-in-Chief, Patrick Gomez, is a member of the Critics Choice Association.

