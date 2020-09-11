Dr. Phil: "You have to stop commenting 'daddy' on my posts"

Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images )

Dr. Phil, the unlicensed huckster Oprah should regret elevating to a position of authority, is back, baby. The TV host otherwise known as Phil McGraw returned to his TikTok account this week with a plea to his 4.6 million followers : “You have to stop commenting ‘daddy’ on my posts.” (The tiny pause before he says “daddy” is enough to make you scream.)

“I ain’t ya daddy. I hate to break it to you, but I ain’t ya daddy,” he continues . “And your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt. I appreciate the support. It’s a little weird. But I do appreciate the support.”

It’s nice he appreciates it, because it’s not going to stop . Everyone from rapper Lil Yachty to influencer Tana Mongeau are flooding the bad doctor’s posts with various appeals to their chosen “daddy,” “father,” “papi,” and “papa.” Others allege that Dr. Phil blocked them on previous platforms for calling him daddy, and, hell, we have to admire their persistence.

Screenshot : TikTok

Screenshot : TikTok

Screenshot : TikTok

We also have to admire Phil’s embrace of the meme, even if we’ll never admire his freakshow house. That thing is a nightmare.

