Dr. Fauci Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been a relatively reliable voice of reason during the COVID-19 pandemic, if only because he spent all of 2020 surrounded by the people who were very much not that, and so it wasn’t a particularly huge surprise when he started to be regarded as some kind of superhero celebrity who was going to singlehandedly save the world from the virus—even if it was kind of gross, as if we’ve all learned absolutely nothing about the pitfalls of hero worship. The world remains unsaved, because Fauci is just a guy and not our COVID messiah, but he is still an interesting guy and will be the subject of an upcoming documentary from Sleepless In America’s John Hoffman and Unseen Enemy’s Janet Tobias.

This comes from Variety, which says the film—Fauci—will be produced by Icarus’ Dan Cogan and What Happened, Miss Simone?’s Liz Garbus for National Geographic Documentary Films, and it will reportedly “deliver a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of this ultimate public servant and American hero,” with a particular focus on his response to the COVID pandemic. Variety adds that the film will also cover Fauci’s pre-COVID life and his decades of work at the National Institute Of Allergy And Infections Diseases, including his response to the AIDS crisis in the ‘80s (which could probably carry a documentary on its own if not for this damn COVID bullshit).

Fauci the movie will feature appearances from “friends and colleagues” like George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bono, former HHS secretary Sylvia Burwell, and former national security advisor Susan Rise. A trailer for the documentary, which you can see below, says that it’s “coming soon.”

