Dr. Fauci swings by Will Smith's Snapchat show to address Tooth Fairy's COVID-19 susceptibility

Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the only people in the White House more concerned with addressing the COVID-19 crisis than with covering Donald Trump’s ass, and has routinely found himself in the position of having to address bold-faced lies and misleading claims without pissing off his sloppy boss. If you’re looking for another example of the good doctor’s ability to sidestep conversational landmines while addressing complex truths, see Fauci’s appearance on Will Smith’s Snapchat show. (Yes, apparently Will Smith has a Snapchat show.)

“Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus?” a 7-year old asks in the below preview from Will At Home’s Wednesday episode, illustrating a wide-eyed imagination that has somehow not been stifled by a reality that forbids her from going to school or seeing her friends.

“I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy,” says Fauci, clearly intent on preserving one of this child’s last comforts. “So when your tooth [falls] out, you stick it under the pillow and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”

Can’t get sick if you don’t exist. And also note how he also doesn’t get into the specifics of what happens after you put that tooth under your pillow. Just some fantastic conversational navigation there.

Smith’s Will From Home series drops on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, on Snapchat Discover and YouTube. See a longer preview of Fauci’s episode below.