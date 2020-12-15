Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Photo : Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images )

Grand Theft Auto V, a game that came out in 2013 and is still going strong, just got a big new update for its GTA Online multiplayer mode that allows players to finally ditch the skyscrapers and haunted mountains of its Los Angeles knock-off for the island paradise of Cayo Perico. This is GTA Online, so you’re headed there to kill people and steal their money (they’re probably bad people, if literally every other person in GTA is anything to go by), but the island is also home to some kind of big music festival—the sort that attracts big-name celebrities like, say, Dr. Dre.

Advertisement

Yes, Dr. Dre makes a cameo as himself in the opening cutscene of the new mission, showing up to join you on a flight to the island with real-life buddies Jimmy Iovine and DJ Pooh. Unfortunately, after Dre’s phone gets stolen, he’s forced to say behind. It’s unclear if there’s any point to this in the larger GTA Online story, such as it has one, but it’s an odd cameo if not. Was it some kind of licensing thing? Like Dre said that Rockstar could use a specific song but only if it put him in the game? The update came on the 28th anniversary of the release of The Chronic, but that’s got to be a coincidence. It’s not like “being in a video game” is the traditional gift for your 28th anniversary… or is it?

Advertisement

Anyway, if you’re getting into GTA Online so you can meet Jimmy Iovine and want to see what the game’s real estate market was like six freakin’ years ago, check out this ancient breakdown of the best and worst places to hang your digital hat and park your digital cars. The game has changed a bit since then, but buying property is still as violent as ever.

[via Consequence Of Sound]