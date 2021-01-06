Screenshot : YouTube

Alia Shawkat’s plot on Search Party has taken a hard turn into John Waters territory, and that is never a complaint. The new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the dark comedy series gives us a better look at Dory in captivity, held hostage by an obsessed fan, played by the great Cole Escola. There are dolls and miniatures and uneasy couch-bonding and an explanation for Dory’s shaved head (he needed her hair for the Dory doll, duh).



The trailer also addresses the elephant in the room: will anyone actually care that Dory is missing? Her kidnapping has to contend with the rapid news cycle of social media, which has the attention span of a gnat, and there’s that whole thing about Dory being a massive narcissist and, uh, murderer.

HBO Max will release the first three episodes on January 14, followed by three more on January 21, and the final four on January 28. Here’s the official plot synopsis for season four: