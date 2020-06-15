Screenshot : Search Party

Search Party returns for its third season on June 25 with questions new and old: How can Dory (Alia Shawkat) possibly hide her involvement in two murders? Will this group of self-centered friends be able to keep it together? And where exactly are we supposed to watch this all go down?

The first trailer for the new season can’t really answer the first two questions without giving anything away, but from the looks of things, the odds aren’t exactly in Dory, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia’s (Meredith Hagner) favor.

The preview is full of familiar faces, including Chantal (Clare McNulty), the “endangered adult” who captured Dory’s attention in the first season, and Gail (Christine Taylor), Dory’s former boss who regales her in jail with stories of her newfound infamy. Shalita Grant and Louie Anderson also join the cast as Dory’s not-so-crack legal team. But what we’re most eager to see is this flaky foursome back in each other’s orbits after drifting apart in the second season. The story of Portia and Elliott on the run (with bad dye jobs) has so much potential, especially with Drew and Dory hot on their tails.

But you’re probably still wondering where the hell to watch the new season—it will be available on HBO Max in its entirety on June 25. If you are trying to figure out whether you have this service as a current subscriber to any of HBO’s services, here’s a little more info. Seasons one and two are currently streaming on HBO Max.