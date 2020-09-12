Doom Patrol renewed for a third season on HBO Max

Photo : HBO Max

The weird, vulgar, semi-heroic heroes of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol are getting another shot at life, it turns out, with the streaming service confirming—ahead of today’s DC FanDome panel for the show—that the series has just been renewed for a third season. Given that the show’s second season involved a massive cliffhanger re: Cliff, Jane, Rita, and the rest of the team’s battles with the very creepy Candlemaker, that’s going to be pretty great news for fans of one of the most delightfully weird superhero shows on TV.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol made the jump over to HBO Max for its second season, which aired in its entirety back in June; it was previously one of the flagship shows of Warner Media’s DC Universe service, back when having flagship shows was a thing that DC Universe typically did. The show stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff “Robotman” Steele (a man who is a robot), plus Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, and several more cheerfully dysfunctional heroes.