If the huge response to the news that Friends will eventually be leaving Netflix for WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service wasn’t a clear enough indication that the show still has a weirdly enormous level of culture value, this news should make it effectively inarguable: As reported by People, upscale knick-knack retailer Pottery Barn has announced that it’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends by launching a collection of Friends items—ranging from about $13 to over $1,000.

This is all because of a single episode of the classic sitcom—“The One With The Apothecary Table”—that revolved around a specific piece of furniture that Rachel bought for Phoebe at a Pottery Barn. Unfortunately, Phoebe hates soulless corporate furniture (because she’s quirky), forcing Rachel to both lie about where she got the eponymous apothecary table and hide the fact that Ross bought the exact same table. It may not sound super funny, but there are only so many stories you can tell about Joey eating food or Jon Favreau wanting to be an MMA fighter.

Anyway, Pottery Barn’s Friends collection will launch on July 30, and while we don’t know what it will include just yet, we do know that it will have a recreation of the famous apothecary table. Of course, it’s worth remembering that Pottery Barn is an upscale knick-knack retailer, so the cost of this table is probably going to be on the high end of what you’d think is good for a bit of Friends merch. You could probably get a Central Perk mug or an actual smelly cat for much cheaper.