Don't tell mom about this Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead reboot

Screenshot : Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead ( YouTube

Uh oh, the mean old version of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead from the ‘90s with Christina Applegate just passed away from a heart attack and our summer is going to be ruined! Our only hope, as ridiculous as it may seem, is to stuff the original Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead in a trunk, leave it at a funeral home, and then pose as an adult and make a new version of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead! Actually, somebody beat us to it, with Deadline reporting that Mixed-ish producer and Step Sisters writer Chuck Hayward is writing a remake of the movie with Beauty Shop, Honey, and Genius: Aretha director Bille Woodruff attached to direct.

Deadline says this new version will be about a Black family, with Justin Nappi of production company Treehouse saying that it will be a “new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today.” We’re not sure what that specifically means, but there’s a ton of stuff about the original that wouldn’t work in today’s modern world—or, you know, pre-virus modern world at least. For one thing, moms aren’t really supposed to leave for an extended period of time these days, whether they hire a mean old babysitter or not. We don’t know why we’re bringing up the virus in this rare news story that isn’t about the virus at all, but it’s too late now.

