Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Don't eat while watching the new Grudge trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
8
Save
Screenshot: The Grudge (YouTube)

Gouged-out eyes. Sawed-off noggins. Gushing holes where fingers used to be. That’s what you can expect to see in this new trailer for Nicolas Pesce’s Grudge remake. Oh, that and maggots undulating in the crevices of a rotting man’s face. How’s your sandwich?

The Grudge franchise, either here or in Japan, has never been known for its gore, which is why it was something of a surprise when the sadistic director of The Eyes Of My Mother and Piercing signed on for the remake. But, hey, it’s a series that could use some fresh blood, in more ways than one.

Advertisement

Watch the new clip below, and know that you’ll be rewarded for your endurance with a shirtless John Cho.

The Grudge, which also stars Andrea Riseborough, Lin Shaye, and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin, spews on your shoes on January 3.  

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Lin Shaye on making Wes Craven laugh and scaring the parking attendant at her Kingpin audition

The Eyes Of My Mother’s Nicolas Pesce on how his family shaped his gruesome debut

J-horror

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts