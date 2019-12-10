Don't eat while watching the new Grudge trailer

Screenshot : The Grudge ( YouTube

Gouged-out eyes. Sawed-off noggins. Gushing holes where fingers used to be. That’s what you can expect to see in this new trailer for Nicolas Pesce’s Grudge remake. Oh, that and maggots undulating in the crevices of a rotting man’s face. How’s your sandwich?

The Grudge franchise, either here or in Japan, has never been known for its gore, which is why it was something of a surprise when the sadistic director of The Eyes Of My Mother and Piercing signed on for the remake. But, hey, it’s a series that could use some fresh blood, in more ways than one.

Advertisement

Watch the new clip below, and know that you’ll be rewarded for your endurance with a shirtless John Cho.

The Grudge, which also stars Andrea Riseborough , Lin Shaye, and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin, spews on your shoes on January 3.