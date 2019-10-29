Don't cut yourself on the new Knives Out trailer

As our review from the Toronto International Film Festival makes abundantly clear, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out is all the evidence Hollywood needs to let its A-list directors pursue their “low-budget” passion projects in between the studio tentpoles. “[A]n ingenious sleight-of-hand crowdpleaser” is how we described Johnson’s Agatha Christie-aping murder-comedy, which tasks Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, and LaKeith Stanfield with figuring out who killed a beloved author played by Christopher Plummer.

The latest trailer is as funny and enigmatic as its predecessors, focusing on the small moments and performative quirks that precede an ending you really won’t want spoiled. Watch it below.

Knives Out thrusts into theaters on November 27.