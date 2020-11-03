“Little Pimp” and President Donald Trump Photo : Jeff Kowalsky ( Getty Images )

With three simple words—“Fuck Sleepy Joe!”—Lil Pump, the kind of rapper the “WAP”-fearing GOP would normally scurry from, has become Donald Trump’s favorite new artist. Now, the president just needs learn the kid’s name.

Pump, no fan of Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, joined our president at a Monday night rally in Grand Rapids, MI. Trump, finding the perfect segue for the “Gucci Gang” rapper—“Speaking of sound, music, and other things...”—invited him onstage, but not before introducing him to the deplorables as “Little Pimp.”

To be fair, it’s an easy mistake to make, especially for an old racist. And Pump doesn’t seem to care. “I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country,” he said from beneath a MAGA cap. “You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t forget that!”

A gifted orator, Pump capped off his mini speech with a rallying message : “And do not vote for Sleepy Joe...AT ALL! ” (His delivery of “AT ALL!” is mesmerizing, by the way. It sounds like it was added in post by a little child .)

Pump’s Instagram, meanwhile, is a tapestry of pro- Trump posts, signaling that this isn’t just an endorsement for the rapper , but a full-on rebrand. MAGA, after all, isn’t just an affiliation for the artists in its orbit, it’s a lifestyle . And it seems Pump’s been looking for a change. Earlier this year, he claimed he was quitting music.

Time to place bets: How long until Pump joins Scott Baio and Dean Cain on Fox News?

