Donald Trump was shook by last night's episode of Insecure, apparently

No, it’s not as bizarre as the time Ted Cruz liked a porn tweet, but the president liking a tweet about the HBO series Insecure from an account with only a few hundred followers is still a head-scratcher, even if we ca agree that Issa and Molly’s blow-out was indeed devastating.

Last night, an account with the handle @shiningheaux lamented the fight that rocked the series’ two main characters, wishing instead that the pair’s friendship could return to its bygone innocence. After firing off a few more tweets—one condemning this weird Terry Crews tweet and another calling for killer cops to face justice—they logged off only to return to a hellscape of notifications.

Rae, meanwhile, was just as confused. “What the fuck is this,” she tweeted, processing, we imagine, both Trump liking the tweet and it being the only tweet Trump has liked . (For the record, h e’s liked other tweets in the past, and gone on to unlike them .)

Considering Trump only watches cable news, eclipses, and the Gorilla Channel, we can only assume his Twitter flunky Dan Scavino is a fan. Or that this is just one of those things. Like covfefe, it will linger in the ether for a while until QAnon nuts claim it’s yet another strategic move in Trump’s ongoing game of 4D chess.

Still, the resulting tweets have been very funny:

Though The Black List founder Franklin Leonard may have stumbled upon another theory. “Do you think he searched for the word ‘insecure’?” asked one his followers .

Considering “insecure” is one of the words most bandied about when discussing the president , it’s not too far-fetched to wonder if one of his sweaty fingers smooshed the heart on @shiningheaux’s tweet while he was reading other tweets about his own fragility.

Regardless, if you now find yourself invested in the state of Issa and Molly’s relationship, have a look at our review of last night’s episode.

